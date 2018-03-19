Washington Redskins sign CB Orlando Scandrick

March 19 (UPI) -- The Washington Redskins have signed free agent cornerback Orlando Scandrick.

Washington announced the deal on Monday. Sources told NFL Network that the deal is for two years and has a maximum value of $10 million.

Scandrick, 31, was a fifth round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2008 NFL Draft. He had 38 tackles and three passes defensed in 11 starts last season. The Cowboys released the ten-year veteran on Saturday. The move saved the Cowboys about $1.4 million against the salary cap. He was due to make $3 million in 2018 with the Cowboys.

"For the past ten years, it's been my privilege to represent the Dallas Cowboys organization both on the field and in the community," Scandrick wrote Sunday on social media. "As my time in Dallas comes to an end I'd like to thank the Jones family, my coaches, my teammates, the athletic training staff, the fans and all of #CowboysNation for their unwavering support. It's been an honor to wear The Star."

Scandrick started at least 10 games in each of the last four seasons for the Cowboys, but missed his entire 2015 campaign due to a knee injury.

He joins a Redskins secondary including Josh Norman, Quinton Dunbar, Fabian Moreau and Joshua Holsey.