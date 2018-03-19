Veteran S James Ihedigbo officially retires

Longtime NFL safety James Ihedigbo disclosed his retirement plans Monday on Instagram after he did not play in 2017 when no team picked him up after a suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.

Ihedigbo spent 10 seasons in the NFL with five teams. He was on the Super Bowl-winning team with the Baltimore Ravens in 2012.

"I'm making it official. I'm stepping away from the game I love and have had the honor of playing since I was 6 years old!!," Ihedigbo said in a post. "I truly thank the Lord Jesus Christ for the opportunity, but more than anything, for having his hand on my life every step of the way.

"An Undrafted free agent from Amherst, Massachusetts, to a 10-year career and Super Bowl Champion. ... I swear I need to write a book!!"

Ihedigbo played in 117 career games and 55 starts for the New York Jets, New England Patriots (2011), Ravens (2012-13), Detroit Lions (2014-15) and Buffalo Bills. He was a member of teams that reached the playoff five times and he started in two Super Bowls.

His best season came in 2015 with the Ravens when he racked up 101 tackles and had three interceptions, two forced fumbles and 11 passes defended.

Ihedigbo's final game was for the Bills in 2016 before an injury ended his season after four games. He called the four-game suspension in 2017 because of the failed drug test for a banned substance an injustice.

"I want to give a special thank you to Mike Westoff, my special teams coach with the New York Jets, who told me in 2007 if I wanted to make the 53 man roster that I better be a terror on special teams, and that's exactly what you developed me to be!!" Ihedigbo said.