Pittsburgh Steelers' new LB not looking to 'replace' Ryan Shazier

The Pittsburgh Steelers were looking for help at linebacker and they added some Monday by signing Jon Bostic to a two-year contract.

The team initially announced the deal Sunday and it became official when Bostic passed his physical Monday.

Bostic plays inside linebacker, the same position as Ryan Shazier, who suffered a serious spinal injury in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in December and will miss all of 2018. Despite playing the same position as Shazier, Bostic is not approaching his new team with that mentality.

"I would never say replace," Bostic told the team's official website. "He is a special player. I am sure he is going to be back at some point. All I am supposed to do is come in here and work hard.

"Whatever they ask me to do, I am going to do it, at whatever position it is. I have a lot of versatility. I can do a lot of different things. Whatever they ask me to do, I am going to do it."

Bostic ended last season with the Indianapolis Colts on injured reserve due to a knee injury. Before getting hurt, he started 14 games and recorded a career-high 97 tackles with one sack.

Bostic's best season occurred after he missed all of 2016 due to a foot injury after being traded from the New England Patriots to the Detroit Lions.

The 26-year-old was a second-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears from Florida. He spent his first two seasons with the Bears before being dealt to New England in September 2015.

In 54 career games (31 starts) with Chicago, New England and Indianapolis, Bostic has 240 tackles and three sacks.