Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz posts video of him throwing

Quarterback Carson Wentz gave the Philadelphia Eagles some encouragement Monday when he made throws inside the team's practice facility in a video posted to his social media account.

Wentz, who is rehabbing from a torn ACL and LCL, posted a 12-second clip on his Instagram page. The video is a montage of him dropping back to pass four times while he wears a brace on his left knee.

Wentz injured his left knee in December against the Los Angeles Rams but appears to be progressing quickly by throwing on his own.

Wentz is aiming to return for the 2018 season opener after undergoing surgery on Dec. 13.

Wentz was hurt as he took a big hit on a third-quarter touchdown run that was called back because of a penalty. He came up limping after absorbing multiple hits on the run but stayed in the game and threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery four plays later to give the Eagles the lead.

Wentz threw for 33 touchdowns this year to move past Sonny Jurgensen for the most in a single season in franchise history, a record that stood since 1961. Wentz completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 3,296 yards with just seven interceptions in 13 games in 2017.

For his two-year career, he has 49 touchdown passes and 21 interceptions.