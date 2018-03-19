New York Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater could earn $9 million in 2018

The New York Jets announced the signing of free-agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on Sunday, and ESPN's Dan Graziano provided some details of the deal on Monday.

Bridgewater signed a one-year contract, according to the report, and only $500,000 of it is guaranteed.

He gets a $5 million non-guaranteed salary and $500,000 workout bonuses. Incentives for playing time and various statistical achievements could bring his salary for 2018 to $9 million.

The Jets recently traded up to acquire the No. 3 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and are expected to take a quarterback.

The Jets also signed veteran quarterback Josh McCown to a one-year, $10 million contract.

That situation and the details of Bridgewater's contract suggest the Jets could conceivably release Bridgewater before next season begins.

Bridgewater, 25, played in one game for the Minnesota Vikings in 2017, a Dec. 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He attempted two passes, both of which were incomplete.

Bridgewater was a Pro Bowl selection in 2015, when he started all 17 games for the Vikings and led them to an 11-5 regular-season record before they lost in the first round of the playoffs.

However, a torn ACL and dislocated knee suffered in the preseason sidelined him for the entire 2016 season and the start of the 2017 season. He was cleared to practice on Oct. 16, 2017, but never regained his starting job after Case Keenum took over for the injured Sam Bradford.

McCown turns 39 in July but is coming off one of his most productive seasons. He completed 67.3 percent of his passes in 2017, when he threw a career-high 18 touchdown passes with nine interceptions in 13 games before his season ended due to a broken left hand. He has started 73 games in his NFL career.

The Jets on Saturday moved up three spots in this year's draft to No. 3 and sent the No. 6 pick, two second-round selections in this draft (No's. 37 and 49) and a second-round pick in 2019 to the Indianapolis Colts.