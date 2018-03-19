New York Jets lined up for visit from WR Terrelle Pryor

Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, one of the top free agents still available, is scheduled to visit the New York Jets on Tuesday, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Several teams have shown interest in Pryor, including the Seattle Seahawks, who were scheduled to meet with him on Monday.

He had a disappointing season with the Washington Redskins in 2017, catching only 20 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown after he signed a one-year, $8 million contract. That was a major drop-off in production after he erupted for 77 receptions for 1,007 yards and four scores the previous season with the Cleveland Browns.

Pryor briefly spent time with the Seahawks, who acquired him in 2014 for a seventh-round draft pick. A quarterback at the time, Pryor was among Seattle's final cuts that year because, according to coach Pete Carroll, he did not want to move to wide receiver.