New England Patriots release LB Shea McClellin

Linebacker Shea McClellin, who missed the entire 2017 season with a concussion, was released by the New England Patriots on Monday.

The Patriots used a failed physical designation to cut McClellin.

McClellin was one of the team's designated-to-return players on injured reserve but was not activated due to a setback when he returned to practice.

League rules state teams can designate two players to return off injured reserve. Teams must activate the player when he returns to practice not when he gets added to the active roster.

The Patriots signed the 28-year-old as an unrestricted free agent in March 2016. In his first season with New England, McClellin started four of the 14 games he appeared in and compiled 39 tackles.

He was a first-round pick by the Chicago Bears in 2012 and in six seasons, McClellin has 200 tackles, 8.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries.