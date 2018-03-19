Home / Sports News / NFL

Ndamukong Suh to visit Los Angeles Rams

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 19, 2018 at 1:08 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Ndamukong Suh will visit with the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday, according to reports.

Suh, 31, considered the top defensive tackle on the market, has already visited the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans. Suh told Jordan Schultz of Yahoo! Sports that those meetings went well.

Suh was released by Miami on Wednesday halfway through the six-year, $114 million contract he signed with the Dolphins.

The Rams have been active this offseason, trading for lockdown cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters. Los Angeles has money to spend as it sits near the top in cap space for 2019 and 2020, according to Over The Cap.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
NFL Mock Draft: New York Jets' trade lands franchise QB NFL Mock Draft: New York Jets' trade lands franchise QB
Milwaukee Brewers recreate 'Sandlot' scene Milwaukee Brewers recreate 'Sandlot' scene
Arnold Palmer Invitational: Tiger makes late charge, finishes fifth Arnold Palmer Invitational: Tiger makes late charge, finishes fifth
2018 NFL Draft: How Colts should use newfound picks 2018 NFL Draft: How Colts should use newfound picks
Plenty on line when Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs collide Plenty on line when Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs collide
Photos