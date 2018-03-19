Ndamukong Suh to visit Los Angeles Rams

Ndamukong Suh will visit with the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday, according to reports.

Suh, 31, considered the top defensive tackle on the market, has already visited the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans. Suh told Jordan Schultz of Yahoo! Sports that those meetings went well.

Suh was released by Miami on Wednesday halfway through the six-year, $114 million contract he signed with the Dolphins.

The Rams have been active this offseason, trading for lockdown cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters. Los Angeles has money to spend as it sits near the top in cap space for 2019 and 2020, according to Over The Cap.