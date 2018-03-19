Colts release DT Johnathan Hankins

The Indianapolis Colts released defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, the team announced Saturday.

The move comes on the heels of the Colts making a blockbuster trade with the New York Jets to acquire multiple draft picks. The Jets acquired the third overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft in exchange for the No. 6 overall pick, two second-round selections in this draft (Nos. 37 and 49) and a second-round pick in 2019 to the Colts.

Hankins is scheduled to visit the Washington Redskins on Sunday. He is considered the top interior defensive lineman available on the free agent market behind Ndamukong Suh.

Hankins recorded 44 tackles and 2.0 sacks in 15 games last season with the Colts, with whom he signed a three-year, $30 million deal April 13.

The timing of the release is important as $4.5 million of his $8.5 million salary for 2018 was due to become fully guaranteed as of Sunday.

Hankins, who is listed at 6 feet 2, 325 pounds, has collected 184 tackles, 12.0 sacks, seven passes defensed and three forced fumbles in 67 career games with the New York Giants and Colts.