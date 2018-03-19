2018 NFL Draft: Buffalo Bills GM 'not ready' to move up for QB

Last week, the New York Jets made a trade to jump up to No. 3 in the 2018 NFL Draft, the strongest move so far in the race for a rookie quarterback.

Could the Buffalo Bills be next?

The Bills last week moved from No. 21 to No. 12 in the first round, acquiring the better pick in exchange for left tackle Cordy Glenn. That put Buffalo in range of landing one of the top five quarterbacks in the draft, but not necessarily the one it wants, so another move is possible.

There is plenty of time for that to happen, with more than five weeks before the draft, and general manager Brandon Beane told Sports Illustrated's Peter King that he is "not ready" to make such a move for a quarterback.

"The truth? Most of these quarterbacks I've only spent 15 minutes with," he said, referring to 15-minute interviews at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"I haven't spent enough time to have an opinion about any of them yet, honestly. I actually sent a little note to our [scouts] yesterday. We got six weeks to get our board together. I am not there yet, knowing if we can or will move up again. I want [coach] Sean [McDermott] to get to know all of them. We're just keeping an open mind. Where we're at, we've got the picks, we've got the draft capital. I'm not ready to pull the trigger."

Buffalo did sign free agent quarterback AJ McCarron to a two-year deal worth $10 million, but that would not preclude more quarterback hunting in the draft.

NFLDraftScout.com senior analysts Dane Brugler and Rob Rang, in dueling mock drafts released over the weekend, each had Buffalo picking a quarterback at No. 12.

Brugler projected the Bills to pick Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield, writing: "The Bills are in hot pursuit for a quarterback; there is no doubt about that. But what is the organization's next move? Trade up? Stay patient? It is unlikely they stay at No. 12, but if they do, Mayfield could still be available for them."

Rang had Louisville's Lamar Jackson going to Buffalo, writing: "The Bills' bold trade of starting left tackle Cordy Glenn in order to move up in the draft is a thinly-veiled plan to be in better position to take advantage of the talent in this year's quarterback class. Jackson plays a similar style as former Bills starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor, relying upon his legs as much as his arm or eyes. He is younger, cheaper and has a higher upside, however -- characteristics the Bills may consider with two first-round picks this season due to Kansas City's trade up last year to nab their quarterback of the future, Patrick Mahomes."

Buffalo has the 22nd overall pick, as well as the No's. 53, 56 and 65 picks, the last one being acquired from Cleveland in the trade of Taylor. There's plenty of ammo for the Bills to make another move, assuming they don't want to miss out on a quarterback such as USC's Sam Darnold, UCLA's Josh Rosen or Wyoming's Josh Allen.