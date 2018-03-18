Pittsburgh Steelers agree to terms with free agent LB Jon Bostic

The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to terms on a two-year contract with free agent inside linebacker Jon Bostic, the team announced Sunday.

Bostic, 26, had a good season with Indianapolis after sitting out the 2016 season as he recovered from injuries. He made 97 tackles and one sack in 14 games last year before suffering a season-ending knee injury and being placed on injured reserve.

Bostic could be part of the answer at linebacker for the Steelers, who will be without Ryan Shazier in 2018 as he recovers from a career-threatening spinal injury. Pittsburgh also is expected to address inside linebacker in the NFL Draft, with NFLDraftScout.com senior analyst Rob Rang projecting the Steelers to take Boise State inside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch with the 28th overall pick.

The big question is whether Bostic can make the move to middle linebacker. He played the WILL linebacker for the Colts, making the calls for the defense.

Bostic, a 2013 second-round pick of the Chicago Bears out of the University of Florida, has 240 career tackles.