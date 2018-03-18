Oakland Raiders giving RB Marshawn Lynch $1 million roster bonus

Oakland running back Marshawn Lynch is $1 million richer and, more important for Raiders fans, sticking around the Bay Area for at least another year.

According to multiple reports, the Raiders are paying Lynch his $1 million roster bonus on Sunday. He is scheduled to make $5.9 million this season.

Lynch's future with Oakland was somewhat in doubt after the Raiders signed running back Doug Martin last week. But by giving the 32-year-old Lynch his roster bonus, it appears the team is committed to using both players.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal confirmed on Saturday that the Raiders had decided to build around Lynch in 2018.

New head coach Jon Gruden left no doubt during the NFL Combine he expected Lynch to be a key member of the offense.

"Looking at the film and a game that I broadcasted on Christmas night, there's no question he's still a beast that's hard to bring down," Gruden said at the time, via NFL Network. "One of the reasons I'm excited to be with the Raiders is to join forces with Lynch. But we'll see what happens. Obviously, we've got to take a look at the entire roster. But I'm counting on him. I'm counting on him being a big part of our football team."

During the first eight games last season, Lynch struggled by averaging only 11 rushing attempts per game. He ran for 323 yards, a 3.76 average.

But he closed the season strong in the final eight games, averaging 4.63 yards per carry on 135 attempts. He ran for 625 yards and five touchdowns.