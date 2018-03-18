New York Jets to sign LB Kevin Pierre-Louis

The New York Jets are expected to sign free agent inside linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis on Monday, according to multiple reports.

He will sign a two-year deal worth $6 million, according to the New York Daily News.

Pierre-Louis, 26, played well last season after a training-camp trade brought him from Seattle to the Kansas City Chiefs. He made 25 tackles in 14 games. Pierre-Louis, a fourth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2014 out of Boston College, made 41 tackles in three seasons in Seattle.

The Jets also signed free agent linebacker Avery Williamson last week.

Pierre-Louis could be facing a suspension from the NFL due to his January arrest for misdemeanor possession of marijuana after a traffic stop in Johnson County (Kan.).