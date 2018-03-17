Tyrann Mathieu: All-Pro DB joins Houston Texans, J.J. Watt

March 17 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans have agreed to a deal with free agent defensive back Tyrann Mathieu.

Houston announced the signing on Friday night. The Arizona Cardinals cut the All-Pro defender on Wednesday. Sources told ESPN and NFL Network that the deal is for one year and $7 million.

Mathieu signed a five-year, $62.5 million contract in 2016 with the Cardinals. The 25-year-old defender had 74 tackles, seven passes defensed, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a sack in 16 starts last season for Arizona. He was named an All-Pro and a Pro Bowler in 2015.

The third-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft was being heavily recruited by Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt before signing the deal.

Watt tweeted: "Come on over bro @Mathieu_ERA," on Wednesday, within a few hours after Mathieu's release.

After hearing of Mathieu's signing, Watt tweeted three honeypot emojis, referencing his new teammate's "Honey Badger" nickname.

"Lets go bro!!" Mathieu tweeted in response to Watt.

But Watt wasn't the only Texans player excited about the addition.

"Y'all see what's going on man! We havin' what we havin'! Welcome big bruh! Let's get it! @Mathieu_Era," Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson tweeted.

Mathieu can line up at cornerback or safety, matching up against pass catchers with diverse skillsets and body types. The Texans also recently re-signed cornerback Johnathan Joseph and brought Aaron Colvin and Johnson Bademosi into the secondary this offseason.