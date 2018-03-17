Home / Sports News / NFL

Reports: WR Jaron Brown agrees to deal with Seahawks

March 17, 2018
Wide receiver Jaron Brown agreed to terms on a contract with the Seattle Seahawks, multiple media outlets reported.

Brown recorded career highs in receptions (31), receiving yards (477) and touchdowns (four) last season with the Arizona Cardinals.

The 28-year-old was playing in his first campaign since sustaining a torn ACL injury in 2016.

The acquisition of Brown helps the Seahawks address a position of need after fellow wideout Paul Richardson signed a contract with the Washington Redskins. Richardson reeled in 44 receptions for 703 yards and six touchdowns last season, all career highs.

Brown, who is listed at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, is expected to battle for the No. 3 receive role with 2017 third-round pick Amara Darboh. Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett are the team's starting wideouts.

In five seasons with the Cardinals, Brown has 86 catches for 1,177 yards and nine touchdowns.

