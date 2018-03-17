Reports: Patriots sign S Patrick Chung to extension

The New England Patriots are expected to sign safety Patrick Chung to a short-term contract extension, multiple media outlets reported on Saturday.

Chung, who is under contract through the 2018 season, is scheduled to earn $2 million this season and have a salary-cap charge of $3.8 million.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick certainly values Chung, as he publicly offered high praise for him during an interview in January.

"Chung, I've talked about Chung a lot," Belichick told reporters at the time. "The guy is a really good football player. He's one of the best players in the league, one of the best players on our team. He does a lot of things very well and has done them that way for a long time. We're lucky we have him. He's an outstanding player in all the things that he does. We put a lot on him, and he always comes through."

Chung recorded 84 tackles and an interception in 11 starts last season. He played on 87.5 percent of the defensive snaps in 2017.

The 30-year-old Chung has spent the majority of his career with the Patriots, save for a one-year stint with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013.

Chung has 643 tackles, 10 interceptions and 4.0 sacks in 125 career contests with the Patriots and Eagles since being selected by New England in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft.