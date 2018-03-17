Reports: DE Curry agrees to 3-year deal with Bucs

One day after he was released by the Philadelphia Eagles, defensive end Vinny Curry found a new home in Tampa Bay.

Curry agreed to a three-deal with the Buccaneers on Saturday, according to multiple media outlets. The contract is worth $27 million, including $11.5 million guaranteed against injury, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

In a related move, the Buccaneers announced Saturday the release of defensive end Robert Ayers.

Curry started all 19 games for the Eagles in their run to a Super Bowl title last season, but the sides could not reach an agreement on a pay cut that Philadelphia was seeking.

The 29-year-old Curry did not start a game in his first five seasons with the Eagles, but he compiled 42 tackles and 3.0 sacks in 2017.

A second-round draft choice of Philadelphia, Curry became expendable when the Eagles acquired Michael Bennett in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks.

Had Curry been on Philadelphia's roster Sunday, $5 million of his $9 million base salary for 2018 would have been guaranteed.

Ayers, 32, started 10 of 12 games last season, recording 31 tackles and 2.0 sacks. He was due a $1 million roster bonus if he was still on Tampa Bay's roster Sunday.

A nine-year veteran, Ayers had 6.5 sacks in his first season with the Buccaneers in 2016 after registering a career-best 9.0 sacks the previous season with the New York Giants.

A first-round pick of Denver in 2009, Ayers has appeared in 120 games (59) starts with the Broncos, Giants and Buccaneers, posting 34.5 sacks and 270 tackles.