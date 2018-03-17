Home / Sports News / NFL

Reports: DE Curry agrees to 3-year deal with Bucs

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 17, 2018 at 8:45 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

One day after he was released by the Philadelphia Eagles, defensive end Vinny Curry found a new home in Tampa Bay.

Curry agreed to a three-deal with the Buccaneers on Saturday, according to multiple media outlets. The contract is worth $27 million, including $11.5 million guaranteed against injury, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

In a related move, the Buccaneers announced Saturday the release of defensive end Robert Ayers.

Curry started all 19 games for the Eagles in their run to a Super Bowl title last season, but the sides could not reach an agreement on a pay cut that Philadelphia was seeking.

The 29-year-old Curry did not start a game in his first five seasons with the Eagles, but he compiled 42 tackles and 3.0 sacks in 2017.

A second-round draft choice of Philadelphia, Curry became expendable when the Eagles acquired Michael Bennett in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks.

Had Curry been on Philadelphia's roster Sunday, $5 million of his $9 million base salary for 2018 would have been guaranteed.

Ayers, 32, started 10 of 12 games last season, recording 31 tackles and 2.0 sacks. He was due a $1 million roster bonus if he was still on Tampa Bay's roster Sunday.

A nine-year veteran, Ayers had 6.5 sacks in his first season with the Buccaneers in 2016 after registering a career-best 9.0 sacks the previous season with the New York Giants.

A first-round pick of Denver in 2009, Ayers has appeared in 120 games (59) starts with the Broncos, Giants and Buccaneers, posting 34.5 sacks and 270 tackles.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
No. 16 UMBC upsets No. 1 Virginia for historic NCAA tournament win No. 16 UMBC upsets No. 1 Virginia for historic NCAA tournament win
Arnold Palmer Invitational: Tiger salvages day, drops eight spots on leaderboard Arnold Palmer Invitational: Tiger salvages day, drops eight spots on leaderboard
March Madness: Nevada completes 14-point comeback vs. Texas March Madness: Nevada completes 14-point comeback vs. Texas
Tyrann Mathieu: All-Pro DB joins Houston Texans, J.J. Watt Tyrann Mathieu: All-Pro DB joins Houston Texans, J.J. Watt
Pittsburgh Steelers LB Ryan Shazier returns to weight room Pittsburgh Steelers LB Ryan Shazier returns to weight room
Photos