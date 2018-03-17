Report: WR Terrelle Pryor to visit Seahawks

Free-agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor will visit the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, multiple media outlets reported.

A number of teams reportedly have shown interest in Pryor despite a disappointing season with the Washington Redskins in 2017.

Pryor had only 20 catches for 240 yards and one touchdown with Washington, a major drop-off after he erupted for 77 receptions for 1,007 yards and four scores the previous season with the Cleveland Browns.

Seattle agreed to a contract with former Arizona Cardinals receiver Jaron Brown and lost speedster Paul Richardson in free agency.

Pryor briefly spent time with the Seahawks, who acquired him in 2014 for a seventh-round draft pick. A quarterback at the time, Pryor was among Seattle's final cuts that year because, according to coach Pete Carroll, he did not want to move to wide receiver.