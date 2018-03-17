Home / Sports News / NFL

Report: WR Terrelle Pryor to visit Seahawks

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 17, 2018 at 5:39 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Free-agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor will visit the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, multiple media outlets reported.

A number of teams reportedly have shown interest in Pryor despite a disappointing season with the Washington Redskins in 2017.

Pryor had only 20 catches for 240 yards and one touchdown with Washington, a major drop-off after he erupted for 77 receptions for 1,007 yards and four scores the previous season with the Cleveland Browns.

Seattle agreed to a contract with former Arizona Cardinals receiver Jaron Brown and lost speedster Paul Richardson in free agency.

Pryor briefly spent time with the Seahawks, who acquired him in 2014 for a seventh-round draft pick. A quarterback at the time, Pryor was among Seattle's final cuts that year because, according to coach Pete Carroll, he did not want to move to wide receiver.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
No. 16 UMBC upsets No. 1 Virginia for historic NCAA tournament win No. 16 UMBC upsets No. 1 Virginia for historic NCAA tournament win
Arnold Palmer Invitational: Tiger salvages day, drops eight spots on leaderboard Arnold Palmer Invitational: Tiger salvages day, drops eight spots on leaderboard
March Madness: Nevada completes 14-point comeback vs. Texas March Madness: Nevada completes 14-point comeback vs. Texas
Tyrann Mathieu: All-Pro DB joins Houston Texans, J.J. Watt Tyrann Mathieu: All-Pro DB joins Houston Texans, J.J. Watt
Chicago Bears CB Kyle Fuller signs offer sheet with Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears CB Kyle Fuller signs offer sheet with Green Bay Packers
Photos