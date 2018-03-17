Report: Cowboys to release CB Orlando Scandrick

The Dallas Cowboys will grant Orlando Scandrick's request and release the cornerback, according to a published report Saturday.

ESPN's Josina Anderson reported that the Cowboys have informed Scandrick of the move. The 31-year-old made his initial request to be released earlier in the week, according to the network.

Scandrick is signed through 2019 with base salaries of $3 million and $4 million. If the Cowboys trade or release him, they would save $1.4 million against the salary cap.

The 31-year-old Scandrick played 11 games in 2017, all as a starter, but back injuries limited his playing time. The Cowboys used rookies Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis at outside cornerback and safety Xavier Woods in the slot at the end of the season.

The Cowboys also plan to move Byron Jones back to cornerback in 2018 after he started the past two seasons at safety.

Scandrick has been a starter for the Cowboys since 2013, although he missed the 2015 season with a knee injury. He has recorded 406 tackles, 11.5 sacks and eight interceptions in 125 career contests.