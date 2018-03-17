Patriots add DE Adrian Clayborn, RB Jeremy Hill, OT Matt Tobin

The New England Patriots officially added three players to their roster on Saturday after seeing several key mainstays depart earlier in the week.

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn, running back Jeremy Hill and offensive tackle Matt Tobin signed with the Patriots on Saturday. The team did not disclose contract terms for any of the players.

Former Atlanta Falcons pass rusher Clayborn reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with a maximum value of $12.5 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Friday. Clayborn took to Instagram to reveal he was a member of the team by posting the Patriots' logo with the caption: "Dope."

Hill will rejoin former Cincinnati Bengals teammate Rex Burkhead in New England's backfield.

"Just like old times @RBrex2022 let's get it," Hill posted on Twitter.

In addition, former Seattle Seahawks lineman Tobin reached a one-year deal, per multiple reports.

Clayborn recorded a career-high 9.5 sacks last season, with a franchise-best six coming in one game against the Dallas Cowboys. By comparison, Trey Flowers led the Patriots with 6.5 sacks in 2017.

The 29-year-old Clayborn has collected 167 tackles and 30.0 sacks in 81 career games with the Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons since being selected by Tampa Bay with the 20th overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Hill's playing time significantly dipped after the Bengals selected fellow running back Joe Mixon in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Hill's season came to an end after he elected to have ankle surgery in November.

The 25-year-old Hill's time with the Bengals began with promise, as he rushed for 1,124 yards and nine touchdowns during his rookie season after being selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Hill followed that up with 11 touchdowns in 2015, but was limited to just 37 rushes for 116 yards while playing in seven games this past season. All told, Hill carried the ball 704 times for 2,873 yards and 29 touchdowns during his time in Cincinnati.

The inclusion of Tobin comes after the Patriots saw Nate Solder sign a four-year, $62 million deal with the New York Giants. The 6-foot-6, 303-pound Tobin has appeared in 57 career games with the Philadelphia Eagles (2013-16) and Seahawks (2017) and joins 2017 undrafted free-agent Cole Croston and 2017 third-round draft choice Antonio Garcia on the Patriots' depth chart at left tackle.

In addition to Solder, the Patriots have seen running back Dion Lewis, defensive back Malcolm Butler and wide receiver Danny Amendola leave via free agency.