Notebook: Jets land No. 3 overall pick from Colts

The New York Jets made a bold move on Saturday morning by acquiring the third overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft from the Indianapolis Colts.

The Jets, who could be eyeing a potential franchise quarterback, moved up three spots and sent the No. 6 pick, two second-round selections in this draft (Nos. 37 and 49) and a second-round pick in 2019 to the Colts.

The Cleveland Browns hold the first and fourth overall picks and the New York Giants have the second selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, which will be held on April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan has attended the pro days of Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield and UCLA's Josh Rosen. He's also planning to attend the pro days of Wyoming's Josh Allen and USC's Sam Darnold, per reports.

The Jets were unsuccessful in their bid to land free-agent quarterback Kirk Cousins, who signed a three-year, $84 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings. New York re-signed Josh McCown to a one-year, $10 million deal and added former Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater instead.

--The Indianapolis Colts released defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, the team announced.

The move comes on the heels of the Colts making a blockbuster trade with the New York Jets to acquire multiple draft picks.

Hankins had 44 tackles and 2.0 sacks in 15 games last season with the Colts, with whom he signed a three-year, $30 million deal on April 13.

The timing of the release is important as $4.5 million of his $8.5 million salary for 2018 was due to become fully guaranteed as of Sunday.

--Wide receiver Jaron Brown and strong safety Maurice Alexander agreed to terms on a contract with the Seattle Seahawks, multiple media outlets reported.

Brown had career highs in receptions (31), receiving yards (477) and touchdowns (four) last season with the Arizona Cardinals.

The 28-year-old was playing in his first season since sustaining a torn ACL injury in 2016.

Alexander, 27, started at strong safety for the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 until he was cut in October. He played 14 games in 2016. Alexander was a fourth-round draft pick of the Rams in 2014.

--Free-agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor will visit the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, multiple media outlets reported.

A number of teams reportedly have shown interest in Pryor despite a disappointing season with the Washington Redskins in 2017.

Pryor had only 20 catches for 240 yards and one touchdown with Washington, a major drop-off after he erupted for 77 receptions for 1,007 yards and four scores the previous season with the Cleveland Browns.

--Guard Justin Pugh signed a five-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the Cardinals, but the NFL Network reported that the deal was for $45 million.

Pugh's deal comes one week after he was cleared to resume football activities and one day after Arizona signed right tackle Andre Smith in free agency. The offensive line is expected to feature left tackle D.J. Humphries, left guard Mike Iupati, center A.Q. Shipley, Pugh at right guard and Smith at right tackle.

The 6-foot-5, 307-pound Pugh cashed in despite appearing in a career-low eight games with the New York Giants last season. He missed five games due to his ailing back before landing on injured reserve in mid-December.

-- The New England Patriots are expected to sign safety Patrick Chung to a short-term contract extension, multiple media outlets reported Saturday.

Chung, who is under contract through the 2018 season, is scheduled to make $2 million this season and have a salary-cap charge of $3.8 million.

Chung had 84 tackles and an interception in 11 starts last season. He played on 87.5 percent of the defensive snaps in 2017.

The Patriots officially added defensive end Adrian Clayborn, running back Jeremy Hill and offensive tackle Matt Tobin. The team did not disclose contract terms for any of the players.

--Versatile running back Danny Woodhead, who scored 32 career touchdowns after entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent, announced his retirement over social media.

"It's been a wild ride and feel so blessed," the 5-foot-8 Woodhead wrote in an Instagram post. "... But now it's time to say goodbye to the game I love."

Woodhead rushed for 15 touchdowns and reeled in 17 scoring receptions to go along with 4,936 total yards (2,238 rushing, 2,698 receiving) during his nine NFL seasons with the New York Jets, New England Patriots, the then-San Diego Chargers and the Baltimore Ravens.

The 33-year-old was released Tuesday, one season removed from signing a three-year, $8.8 million deal. The Ravens created $1.8 million in salary cap room by parting ways with Woodhead, according to Spotrac.

--The Detroit Lions signed running back LeGarrette Blount, the team announced.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team, although the NFL Network reported that Blount agreed to a one-year contract worth $4.5 million.

Blount joined his third team in as many years, after winning a Super Bowl ring in each of the past two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots.

The 31-year-old Blount will be reunited with new Lions coach Matt Patricia, who served as the defensive coordinator during the sledgehammer back's tenure in New England.

--The Los Angeles Chargers addressed their ailing kicking game by signing Caleb Sturgis to a two-year contract, the team announced.

General manager Tom Telesco accepted the blame for the team's struggles at the position during the end-of-season news conference. The Chargers used five kickers in 2017 and connected on an NFL-worst 67 percent of their field-goal attempts.

Los Angeles already has signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Roberto Aguayo to a reserve/future free-agent contract. Nick Rose is also under contract after the Chargers claimed him off waivers when the Washington Redskins released him in Week 16.

The Chargers signed Sturgis one day after hosting former Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski for a visit.

--Quarterback Matt Barkley signed a two-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced.

Barkley, who will serve as the backup to starter Andy Dalton, also took to social media to announce the news.

"I've signed with the @Bengals! Can't wait to start this next chapter of my football journey #WhoDey," Barkley posted on Twitter.

Barkley last played in a game for the Chicago Bears in 2016. He was with the San Francisco 49ers in training camp last season and signed midway into the 2017 season with the Arizona Cardinals but did not play for the team.

-- The Dallas Cowboys will grant Orlando Scandrick's request and release the cornerback, according to a published report.

ESPN's Josina Anderson reported that the Cowboys have informed Scandrick of the move. The 31-year-old made his initial request to be released earlier in the week, according to the network.

Scandrick is signed through 2019 with base salaries of $3 million and $4 million. If the Cowboys trade or release him, they would save $1.4 million against the salary cap.

The Cowboys also plan to move Byron Jones back to cornerback in 2018 after he started the past two seasons at safety.

-- The Oakland Raiders signed unrestricted free agents Tank Carradine and Kyle Wilber, the team announced.

Carradine, a defensive end, posted 19 tackles and 1.5 sacks in eight games with the San Francisco 49ers last season.

The addition of Carradine comes on the heels of the Raiders losing Denico Autry to the Indianapolis Colts in free agency. Autry had career highs in sacks (5.0) and passes defensed (seven) to go along with 35 tackles while playing in all 16 games last season.

Wilber had four tackles on defense and 10 on special teams while appearing in all 16 games last season for the Dallas Cowboys. The linebacker has missed just one game in the past five seasons and will reunite with former Cowboys special teams coach Rich Bisaccia in Oakland.

-- One day after he was released by the Philadelphia Eagles, defensive end Vinny Curry agreed to a three-deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to multiple media outlets.

The contract is worth $27 million, including $11.5 million guaranteed against injury, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

In a related move, the Buccaneers announced the release of defensive end Robert Ayers.

Curry started all 19 games for the Eagles in their run to a Super Bowl title last year. Ayers, 32, started 10 of 12 games last season,finishing with 31 tackles and 2.0 sacks. He was due a $1 million roster bonus if he was still on Tampa Bay's roster Sunday.

-- Running back DeMarco Murray will visit with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Murray, who was released by the Tennessee Titans on March 8, visited with the Seattle Seahawks earlier this week.

Murray, the NFL's leading rusher in 2014 with 1,845 yards for the Dallas Cowboys, had career lows for rushing yards (659) and yards per carry (3.6) despite starting 15 games in 2017. He was also hampered by injuries and was inactive for the Titans' two playoff games season because of a knee injury.

Kenyan Drake took over as Miami's lead back in 2017 after the trade of Lamar Miller and rushed for 644 yards and three scores.