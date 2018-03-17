G Pugh inks 5-year deal with Cardinals

One week after he was cleared to resume football activities, guard Justin Pugh hit it big in free agency.

Pugh agreed to a five-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals on Friday, multiple media outlets reported. The deal is worth $45 million, according to the NFL Network.

The 6-foot-5, 307-pound Pugh cashed in despite appearing in a career-low eight games with the New York Giants last season. He missed five games due to his ailing back before landing on injured reserve in mid-December.

A first-round draft pick of the Giants in 2013, Pugh has played both tackle positions before moving to left guard. He missed 13 games over the past two seasons after sitting out only four in his first three years.

Prior to going on IR for the first time in his career, Pugh, 27, had sought a second opinion from Dr. Robert Watkins, who prescribed rehab and rest in the hopes of avoiding surgery. Watkins gave Pugh the green light last week to return to football activities.