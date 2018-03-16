TE Greg Olsen tells Carolina Panthers he's not headed for TV booth

A report that Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen was auditioning to be a television analyst led to contradictory reports about whether that meant Olsen might retire as a player.

The most recent reports suggest Olsen intends to play for the Panthers in 2018, however.

The story began when New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported that Olsen was scheduled to audition on Friday to be an analyst on ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast.

That Twitter report also said Olsen could continue playing if he doesn't land a "plum" broadcasting job.

The inference was that Olsen would retire if he did land the TV job.

The Charlotte Observer reported that Olsen expects to play for the Panthers in 2018 and beyond, and that he had informed the team about his offseason auditions for ESPN and FOX as experience for something in the future.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport also reported that Olsen is committed to playing the 2018 season for the Panthers.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection from 2014 through 2016, Olsen, 33, played only seven games in 2017 because of a foot injury. He had only 17 receptions for 191 yards and one touchdown.