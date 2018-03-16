Philadelphia Eagles release DE Vinny Curry

Defensive end Vinny Curry started all 19 games for the Philadelphia Eagles in their run to a Super Bowl title last season, but the Eagles have released him, the team announced Friday.

Curry played all six of his NFL seasons with Philadelphia after being a second-round draft choice in 2012.

"We want to thank Vinny Curry for his contributions to our organization over the last six seasons, including the important role he played in bringing our city its first Super Bowl championship," the Eagles said in a statement. "It's difficult to part ways with a player like Vinny who has made an impact on the field, in the locker room and in the community. We wish Vinny and his family all the best moving forward."

Two issues probably contributed to Curry's release.

First, $5 million of Curry's $9 million base salary would have been guaranteed on Sunday. The team talked to Curry about accepting a pay cut, but the sides could not reach an agreement.

Second, the Eagles acquired Michael Bennett in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, and Bennett figures to occupy a starting defensive end spot.

So Curry, 29, is a free agent.

Curry had a career-high nine sacks in 2014, and had three sacks in 2017, when he also had 43 total tackles and one forced fumble. He played about the same number of snaps as the Eagles' other starting defensive end in 2017, Brandon Graham, who had nine sacks.