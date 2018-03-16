Home / Sports News / NFL

Free agent QB Chad Henne signs with Kansas City Chiefs

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 16, 2018 at 6:55 PM
Veteran quarterback Chad Henne threw only two passes over the last two seasons and completed neither of them, but the Kansas City Chiefs still reached agreement with Henne on a two-year contract, multiple media outlets reported Friday.

Henne is only the second quarterback on the Chiefs roster at the moment, and he was added to be a mentor to presumptive starter Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes, a first-round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, has played in only one NFL game, and might benefit from the tutoring of the 32-year-old Henne.

Henne has started 53 games in his NFL career, but none since he made three starts for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014.

Henne signed a two-year, $8 million contract extension on February 18, 2016, to remain with the Jaguars as the backup to Blake Bortles. Henne played in two games for the Jaguars in 2017 and his only two passes were incomplete.

