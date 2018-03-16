Cincinnati Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict faces four-game suspension for PED use

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict is facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, multiple media outlets reported on Friday.

Burfict's potential appeal could stem from his use of prescribed medication for the concussion he sustained on a hit from Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in a game on Dec. 4, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

The 27-year-old linebacker also used prescribed medications after sustaining a Grade 3 shoulder AC sprain versus the Detroit Lions on Dec. 24, according to ESPN.

"There's a long explanation behind this. But essentially it comes back to the fact he was playing with a concussion, a separated shoulder or AC sprain, was taking prescribed medication, had a disputed test in late December, at which point he had already been ruled out," Schefter explained on NFL Live on Friday.

Burfict is no stranger to suspensions, but this would mark his first for PEDs.

He has been a polarizing figure during his previous six seasons with the Bengals, highly productive with his play but repeatedly being disciplined for his transgressions.

Burfict initially was suspended five games to begin the regular season last year after delivering a hit on Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman during a preseason contest. The ban was reduced to three games, however.

He also missed the first three contests of the 2016 season after hitting Steelers wideout Antonio Brown in the head during the teams' playoff contest.

Burfict has recorded 571 tackles, 8.5 sacks and five interceptions in 68 career contests with the Bengals.

The news comes on the same day that multiple media outlets reported that the Bengals agreed to terms with free-agent linebacker Preston Brown.