Home / Sports News / NFL

Chicago Bears CB Kyle Fuller signs offer sheet with Green Bay Packers

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 16, 2018 at 6:33 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Cornerback Kyle Fuller has signed an offer sheet with the Green Bay Packers, according to multiple media outlets, and the Chicago Bears must decide whether to match the offer to retain Fuller.

The Bears put the transition tag on Fuller earlier this month with a one-year salary of $12.9 million. That gives the Bears the right to match any offer Fuller gets, and the Bears have five days to make that decision.

The amount of money in the offer sheet Fuller signed with the Packers remains unclear.

When the Bears placed the transition tag on Fuller, general manager Ryan Pace said the team was buying time to reach a long-term deal with Fuller.

If the Bears do not match the offer, they will lose Fuller and receive no compensation in return from the Packers.

Fuller has been a starter in all three of his seasons with the Bears and has eight career interceptions. That includes two picks he made while starting all 16 games in 2017.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
LeBron James throws down his best dunk of the season vs. Blazers LeBron James throws down his best dunk of the season vs. Blazers
R.J. Barrett, Celtics' Jayson Tatum talk Coach K, Duke difference R.J. Barrett, Celtics' Jayson Tatum talk Coach K, Duke difference
Loyola Ramblers upset Miami Hurricanes in NCAA Tournament Loyola Ramblers upset Miami Hurricanes in NCAA Tournament
Chicago Bears cap day with Aaron Lynch signing Chicago Bears cap day with Aaron Lynch signing
Tiger Woods sinks 71-foot putt birdie at Bay Hill Tiger Woods sinks 71-foot putt birdie at Bay Hill
Photos