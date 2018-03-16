CB Bashaud Breeland fails Carolina Panthers' physical, deal voided

For the second time in two days, the signing of a prominent NFL free agent has been voided because the player did not pass the team physical.

The Carolina Panthers announced Friday that free agent cornerback Bashaud Breeland will not sign with the team after he failed a team physical with a non-football injury.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Breeland suffered a cut on his foot that became infected, and that he probably would be unable to pass a physical for a few months.

The injury took place earlier this month while Breeland was in the Dominican Republic. Breeland told David Newton of ESPN.com that he cut the back of his left foot and will need to have skin grafted to repair it. He suffered the same injury in the fourth grade and needed a skin graft then. Breeland said he is able to walk and did not believe the recent injury was serious because he was not affected by the previous injury.

On Thursday, the Baltimore Ravens announced the signing of wide receiver Ryan Grant had been voided because he failed the team's physical.

The Panthers and Breeland agreed to terms earlier this week, and the NFL Network reported Breeland's contract was a three-year deal worth $24 million, with $11 million in guarantees.

Breeland is left to look for another team.

Breeland, who played college ball at Clemson, recorded 50 tackles and one interception in 15 games last season with the Washington Redskins. He has collected 271 tackles and eight career interceptions in 60 career contests since being selected by the Redskins in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

The 26-year-old Breeland was expected to compete with James Bradberry for the starter's role in Carolina that will be vacated by Daryl Worley, who went to the Philadelphia Eagles in a trade for wide receiver Torrey Smith.

Grant's situation seems a little more complex. Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome said Friday it was strictly a medical decision to void Grant's reported four-year, $29 million contract.

"I did not get the results of Ryan's physical until about 4 o'clock yesterday," Newsome told the Baltimore Sun. "[There was] consultation between our doctors and other doctors around the country just to make sure, and they came back that he did not pass our physical.

"To me, that's not a football decision, that's a medical decision that I have no control over."

However, Grant's agent, Rocky Arceneaux, told Adam Schefter of ESPN that Grant's ankle has been medically cleared by Dr. Robert Anderson, and Grant will visit the Indianapolis Colts on Friday.

Arcenaeux told Schefter: "If there were a game tomorrow, Ryan would be able to play."