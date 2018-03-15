WR Ryan Grant fails physical, contract with Baltimore Ravens voided

The Baltimore Ravens may be in the market for another wide receiver after all.

Wide receiver Ryan Grant, who agreed to a four-year, $29 million contract with the club, failed his physical, multiple media outlets reported Thursday.

The original deal has been voided, according to ESPN, but it's unclear if Baltimore will attempt to rework the contract or completely move on from Grant.

Michael Crabtree, who was released by the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, is expected to visit with the Ravens on Friday.

Baltimore also signed former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver John Brown and released veteran wideout Jeremy Maclin during free agency.

Grant, 27, had 45 receptions for 573 yards and four touchdowns last season while playing 16 games, including seven starts, for the Washington Redskins.