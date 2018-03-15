Home / Sports News / NFL

WR Ryan Grant fails physical, contract with Baltimore Ravens voided

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 15, 2018 at 7:38 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

The Baltimore Ravens may be in the market for another wide receiver after all.

Wide receiver Ryan Grant, who agreed to a four-year, $29 million contract with the club, failed his physical, multiple media outlets reported Thursday.

The original deal has been voided, according to ESPN, but it's unclear if Baltimore will attempt to rework the contract or completely move on from Grant.

Michael Crabtree, who was released by the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, is expected to visit with the Ravens on Friday.

Baltimore also signed former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver John Brown and released veteran wideout Jeremy Maclin during free agency.

Grant, 27, had 45 receptions for 573 yards and four touchdowns last season while playing 16 games, including seven starts, for the Washington Redskins.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Joe Thomas: Cleveland Browns All-Pro announces retirement Joe Thomas: Cleveland Browns All-Pro announces retirement
Jordy Nelson visiting Raiders, Seahawks, Saints, linked to Patriots Jordy Nelson visiting Raiders, Seahawks, Saints, linked to Patriots
Tyrann Mathieu: Arizona Cardinals release All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu: Arizona Cardinals release All-Pro safety
Julius Peppers: Carolina Panthers re-sign veteran DE Julius Peppers: Carolina Panthers re-sign veteran DE
Bowling Green investigating after football players caught fighting in Miami Bowling Green investigating after football players caught fighting in Miami
Photos