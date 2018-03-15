Home / Sports News / NFL

Reports: CB Joseph agrees to two-year deal with Texans

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 15, 2018 at 12:46 PM
Unrestricted free-agent cornerback Johnathan Joseph has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Houston Texans, multiple outlets reported on Thursday.

Joseph, who is two-time Pro Bowl selection, has spent his last seven seasons with the Texans after playing five years with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 33-year-old recorded 45 tackles in 2017 while playing all 16 games for the third time in the last four seasons. He highlighted a two-interception performance in the Texans' 33-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 15 by returning one 82 yards for a touchdown.

Joseph has collected 645 tackles, 28 interceptions and seven forced fumbles in 172 career contests since being selected by the Bengals with the 24th overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft.

