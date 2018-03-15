Redskins officially sign Richardson

The Washington Redskins signed wide receiver Paul Richardson to a contract, the team announced on Thursday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Redskins, but multiple outlets reported on Tuesday that the contract is for five years and $40 million -- with $20 million in guarantees.

Richardson, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday, reeled in 44 receptions for 703 yards and six touchdowns last season. All were career highs for Richardson, who recorded two touchdowns in his first three seasons.

The 25-year-old will join Josh Doctson and Jamison Crowder in a new-look offense for the Redskins, who will feature Alex Smith at quarterback.

The Seahawks used their second-round pick in 2014 on Richardson. In four seasons, he totaled 95 receptions for 1,302 yards and eight touchdowns in 47 regular-season games.

Most of Richardson's production occurred after he recovered from a torn ACL sustained in the 2015 season opener. In the last two years, he appeared in 31 regular-season games and made 65 catches for 991 yards and seven touchdowns.