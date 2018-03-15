Raiders land former Packers WR Nelson, cutting Crabtree

March 15 (UPI) -- The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent wide receiver Jordy Nelson.

Nelson's former Green Bay Packers teammate James Jones first reported the signing. Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that Nelson's contract is for two years and $15 million. The contract includes $13 million guaranteed.

Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie worked in the Packers' front office when the NFC North franchise drafted Nelson in 2008.

A source informed of the situation also told NFL Network and ESPN that the Raiders are releasing Michael Crabtree.

Nelson was linked to the Raiders, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints after being cut by the Packers on Wednesday.

Crabtree, 30, had 58 catches for 618 yards and eight touchdowns in 2017. Nelson hauled in 53 receptions for 482 yards and six scores.

Cutting Crabtree saves the Raiders $7.7 million against the salary cap. Nelson had 97 catches for 1,257 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdown receptions in 2016.

He is expected to start opposite Amari Cooper. Nelson reunites with former Packers offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett, who now serves as the Raiders' wide receivers coach.