QB Kirk Cousins officially signs with Minnesota Vikings

New Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will be formally introduced to the media Thursday afternoon after he officially signed with the team.

Although the team did not disclose terms of the deal, multiple media outlets reported that Cousins' contract is for three years and $84 million -- all of it guaranteed.

The average annual salary of $28 million per season will make Cousins the highest-paid quarterback in the league. He will meet with the media at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Cousins, who played the past two seasons for the Redskins on a franchise tag, topped the 4,000-yard mark for the third straight year in 2017. He finished with 4,093 yards, with 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The 29-year-old has been on the clock after the Redskins agreed to a four-year extension with fellow quarterback Alex Smith on Jan. 30. That deal became official on Wednesday, the first day of the new league year.

A Pro Bowl selection in 2016, Cousins led the NFL in 2017 with four game-winning drives, giving him 12 for his career.

In 62 games with Washington, including 57 starts, Cousins threw for 16,206 yards and 99 touchdowns with a 65.5 completion percentage and a 93.7 passer rating.

Cousins joins a Vikings team that finished 13-3 during the regular season and fell one game short of a Super Bowl appearance. Minnesota boasts top-tier wideouts Adam Thielen (91 receptions, 1,276 receiving yards) and Stefon Diggs (849 receiving yards, eight touchdowns), tight end Kyle Rudolph (eight touchdowns) and a stellar defense.