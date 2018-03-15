Home / Sports News / NFL

New Orleans Saints bring back OL Jermon Bushrod

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 15, 2018 at 7:19 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod agreed to a deal to return to the New Orleans Saints, multiple outlets reported on Thursday.

The versatile Bushrod has been the starting right guard for the Miami Dolphins over the last two seasons, although a foot injury led to a trip to injured reserve after 10 games.

Bushrod began his career after being selected by New Orleans in the fourth round of the 2007 NFL Draft. He will return to the Saints after the club recently lost Senio Kelemete to the Houston Texans.

The 33-year-old Bushrod has played offensive tackle during his time with the Saints from 2009-2012, a span that included two Pro Bowl selections.

Bushrod also played left tackle with the Chicago Bears from 2013-15.

He has started a total of 122 regular-season games and seven playoff contests in his 11-year career.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Joe Thomas: Cleveland Browns All-Pro announces retirement Joe Thomas: Cleveland Browns All-Pro announces retirement
Jordy Nelson visiting Raiders, Seahawks, Saints, linked to Patriots Jordy Nelson visiting Raiders, Seahawks, Saints, linked to Patriots
Tyrann Mathieu: Arizona Cardinals release All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu: Arizona Cardinals release All-Pro safety
Julius Peppers: Carolina Panthers re-sign veteran DE Julius Peppers: Carolina Panthers re-sign veteran DE
Bowling Green investigating after football players caught fighting in Miami Bowling Green investigating after football players caught fighting in Miami
Photos