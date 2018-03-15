New Orleans Saints bring back OL Jermon Bushrod

Offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod agreed to a deal to return to the New Orleans Saints, multiple outlets reported on Thursday.

The versatile Bushrod has been the starting right guard for the Miami Dolphins over the last two seasons, although a foot injury led to a trip to injured reserve after 10 games.

Bushrod began his career after being selected by New Orleans in the fourth round of the 2007 NFL Draft. He will return to the Saints after the club recently lost Senio Kelemete to the Houston Texans.

The 33-year-old Bushrod has played offensive tackle during his time with the Saints from 2009-2012, a span that included two Pro Bowl selections.

Bushrod also played left tackle with the Chicago Bears from 2013-15.

He has started a total of 122 regular-season games and seven playoff contests in his 11-year career.