Josh McCown signed his deal with the Jets at Chick-fil-A

March 15 (UPI) -- New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown signed his newest contract while sitting in a parking lot at a Chick-fil-A.

McCown admitted as much Wednesday night on Twitter.

"No better time to sign a deal with @nyjets then waiting on some @ChickfilA," McCown tweeted from the Texas restaurant.

The Jets quarterback also gave a photo credit to his son, Aiden. McCown, 38, signed his contract with an electronic signature on his phone, according to ESPN.

His new contract is a one-year deal for $10 million. McCown completed a career-high 67.3 percent of his throws last season for 2,926 yards, 18 scores and nine interceptions. He posted a 94.5 quarterback rating and a 5-8 record in 13 starts.

The 15-year veteran joined the Jets last offseason on a one-year, $6 million pact.

"Obviously familiarity on both sides was key and for me, I've been on a few teams now and changed scenery a little bit," McCown said on Wednesday, according to the team website.

"To have a chance to come back to a place that I've had an opportunity to build relationships with the people in the building and especially the guys in the locker room was important to me. It was hard to pass that up."

New York is also bringing in quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for the 2018 season. The former Minnesota Vikings passer signed a one-year deal worth up to $15 million.