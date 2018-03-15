Jaguars sign Moncrief, Norwell, three others

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially signed wide receiver Donte Moncrief, guard Andrew Norwell, safeties Don Carey and Cody Davis and tight end Niles Paul to contracts, the team announced Thursday.

The Jaguars did not disclosed the terms of any of the deals, however.

"I'm happy to be here; Jacksonville is home now," said Moncrief, who spent his last four seasons with Indianapolis after being selected by the Colts with a third-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Moncrief appeared on the fast track to stardom after catching 64 passes for six touchdowns in his second season.

Although injuries limited Moncrief to nine games in 2016, he still hauled in a career-best seven touchdown passes, but he had career lows with 26 receptions and two scores last season.

Moncrief has 152 receptions for 1,875 yards and 18 touchdowns in 53 career games with the Colts.

While the Jaguars didn't release terms of the deal for Norwell, he reportedly signed a five-year, $66.5 million contract, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday.

The deal includes $30 million fully guaranteed for Norwell, who has been in the Carolina Panthers' starting lineup for the majority of games since joining the club as an undrafted rookie in 2014.

Norwell, 26, was the lone NFL lineman not to allow a sack or quarterback hit last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Carey, who began his career with the Jaguars, has played the last seven seasons with the Detroit Lions.

"There's a bit of nostalgia, but so much has changed that it's brand new," Carey said.

Carey has played in 99 career games, registering 120 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, three interceptions and eight passes defensed.

Cody Davis, who spent his first five seasons with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams, signed with the Jaguars as an unrestricted free agent.

"It's huge; it's the highlight of my career so far, being able to come in to free agency and find a team that pursued me and really wanted me," Davis said. "I've come to a great situation here in Jacksonville. It's a great defense and hopefully I can contribute on defense and special teams."

Paul, who spent his first seven seasons with the Washington Redskins, signed with the Jaguars and is looking to contribute on special teams.

"It's a good fit for me for a lot of reasons, special teams being the primary reason," Paul said Thursday. "I also look at it as an opportunity to showcase my abilities as an offensive weapon, too."

Paul recorded 68 receptions for 856 yards and two touchdowns in 82 career games.