Jacksonville Jaguars sign TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins

March 15 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed free agent tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins.
Sources told ESPN and NFL Network that Seferian-Jenkins will sign a two-yearn $10 million contract.
Seferian-Jenkins, 25, had a career-high 357 yards and three touchdowns on 50 receptions in 13 games last season for the New York Jets. He started 10 games.
The No. 38 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft has 105 receptions for 1,070 yards and 10 scores in 38 career appearances. He has 24 starts during his four-year NFL tenure.
The Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints also expressed interest in signing the 6-foot-6, 262-pound pass-catcher.
Seferian-Jenkins penned a long goodbye for the Jets after the transaction.
"Gratitude. The only word I can describe my experience of being a @nyjets," he wrote on Instagram. "Gratitude to Mr. [Woody] Johnson for allowing me to be part of his organization. Gratitude to coach Johnson and coach Morton for believing me in and pushing me to be a better man and tight end every single day. Gratitude for coach Bowles and Mr. Maccagnan for understanding that we are human and despite our mistakes, there are things in life called second chances. And that's exactly what they gave me. Gratitude for Brian Heimerdinger for instilling in me that my story was a fresh start at the Jets and that I was able to rewrite my wrongs. Gratitude to @bmarshall for becoming a brother, a friend, and most importantly a mentor to support me through the tough times. Gratitude for my brothers...my teammates who kept me pushing when I needed it the most. Gratitude for the front office staff who accepted me into the organization with a fresh start."
"And most importantly, gratitude for some of the most amazing fans in league! The loyal ones. The ones who have allowed me to share my story but more importantly been along for the journey. I will truly miss the city of New York and all that it represents to me. I have so much love for this city and it holds such a special place to me. It's surely not a goodbye but a see you later New York. Wishing the entire organization nothing but the best, but it's time for the next chapter of my journey. Jacksonville, I'm ready for you. Ready to represent the teal, black, white, and gold. Duval County, I'm ready to see what the #DTWD is all about!"
Gratitude. The only word I can describe my experience of being a @nyjets. Gratitude to Mr. Johnson for allowing me to be part of his organization. Gratitude to Coach Johnson and Coach Morton for believing me in and pushing me to be a better man and Tight End every single day. Gratitude for Coach Bowles and Mr. Maccagnan for understanding that we are human and despite our mistakes, there are things in life called second chances. And that’s exactly what they gave me. Gratitude for Brian Heimerdinger for instilling in me that my story was a fresh start at the Jets and that I was able to rewrite my wrongs. Gratitude to @bmarshall for becoming a brother, a friend, and most importantly a mentor to support me through the tough times. Gratitude for my brothers.. my teammates who kept me pushing when I needed it the most. Gratitude for the front office staff who accepted me into the organization with a fresh start. And most importantly, gratitude for some of the most amazing fans in league! The loyal ones. The ones who have allowed me to share my story but more importantly been along for the journey. I will truly miss the city of New York and all that it represents to me. I have so much love for this city and it holds such a special place to me. It’s surely not a goodbye but a see you later New York. Wishing the entire organization nothing but the best, but it’s time for the next chapter of my journey. Jacksonville, I’m ready for you. Ready to represent the teal, black, white, and gold. Duval County, I’m ready to see what the #DTWD is all about! . #gratitude #thankful #nextstep #newjourney #Jaguars #DuvalCounty
ASJ is just the latest signing for the active Jaguars this offseason. The AFC South squad also re-signed wide receiver Marqise Lee and signed former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Donte Moncrief, former Washington Redskins tight end Niles Paul and inked free agent Pro Bowl guard Andrew Norwell.