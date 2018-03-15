Jacksonville Jaguars sign TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins

"Gratitude. The only word I can describe my experience of being a @nyjets," he wrote on Instagram. "Gratitude to Mr. [Woody] Johnson for allowing me to be part of his organization. Gratitude to coach Johnson and coach Morton for believing me in and pushing me to be a better man and tight end every single day. Gratitude for coach Bowles and Mr. Maccagnan for understanding that we are human and despite our mistakes, there are things in life called second chances. And that's exactly what they gave me. Gratitude for Brian Heimerdinger for instilling in me that my story was a fresh start at the Jets and that I was able to rewrite my wrongs. Gratitude to @bmarshall for becoming a brother, a friend, and most importantly a mentor to support me through the tough times. Gratitude for my brothers...my teammates who kept me pushing when I needed it the most. Gratitude for the front office staff who accepted me into the organization with a fresh start."

"And most importantly, gratitude for some of the most amazing fans in league! The loyal ones. The ones who have allowed me to share my story but more importantly been along for the journey. I will truly miss the city of New York and all that it represents to me. I have so much love for this city and it holds such a special place to me. It's surely not a goodbye but a see you later New York. Wishing the entire organization nothing but the best, but it's time for the next chapter of my journey. Jacksonville, I'm ready for you. Ready to represent the teal, black, white, and gold. Duval County, I'm ready to see what the #DTWD is all about!"