Colts sign defensive end Autry

The Indianapolis Colts signed unrestricted free-agent defensive end Denico Autry to a contract, the team announced Thursday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Colts, but multiple outlets reported that it is a three-year, $17.8 million contract with $6.5 million guaranteed.

Autry recorded career highs in sacks (5.0) and passes defensed (seven) to go along with 35 tackles while playing in all 16 games last season for the Oakland Raiders.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Autry has collected 100 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 12 passes defensed and two fumble recoveries in 56 career contests with the Raiders.

Autry initially signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State on May 20, 2014.