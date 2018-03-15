Carolina Panthers find run-stopper after signing Dontari Poe

The Carolina Panthers apparently have found a replacement for Star Lotulelei.

The Panthers reached agreement on a three-year deal with defensive tackle Dontari Poe, multiple media outlets reported Thursday. The Charlette Observer reported the deal is worth $27 million, while NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the contract will pay Poe between $9 million and $10 million per year.

The 27-year-old Poe started all 18 games, including both playoff games, for the Atlanta Falcons last season, when he had 44 total tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Poe spent his previous five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and has started 92 of his 94 NFL regular-season games and all six of his postseason games.

He is known as a durable run-stopper who is difficult to handle in the middle.

The Panthers needed a player like Poe after Lotulelei left Carolina in free agency and agreed to a five-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.