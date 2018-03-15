Butler: 'I never got a reason (for Super Bowl benching)'

Malcolm Butler is now one of the newest members of the Tennessee Titans, but that doesn't mean the cornerback hasn't reflected on his last game with the New England Patriots.

Butler effectively was benched -- save for one special teams snap -- in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, and the reasoning remains a mystery.

"I never got a reason," Butler told the Boston Herald. "I feel like this was the reason: I got kind of sick. I went to the hospital. They probably thought I was kind of late on the game plan; I wasn't as locked in as I should be and could have been a matchup deal. It could have been anything. But Bill Belichick has been doing this for a very long time.

"He took a veteran out of Super Bowl XLIX (against the Seattle Seahawks) and put in a first-year rookie, and that turned out right, so you could never question his decision. It didn't work out right (against the Philadelphia Eagles). It didn't work out the best for me or him or the New England Patriots. But I can say he won more than he lost, so it is what it is. I always have love for New England, Bill Belichick, Mr. Kraft, all those guys. Life just goes on."

Butler's life continues in Music City, as he agreed to a five-year, $61 million deal prior to the new league year beginning on Wednesday. More than $30 million will be guaranteed for Butler, who had two memorable Super Bowl moments while with the Patriots.

Butler made a game-winning interception in the closing seconds of the victory over the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX following the 2014 season.

Over the past three seasons, Butler started 47 of 48 regular-season games for New England and seven of eight postseason games. He intercepted eight passes in that three-year span and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015.