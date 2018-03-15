Buccaneers sign NT Allen

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed nose tackle Beau Allen, the team announced Thursday.

Allen will take the place of Chris Baker, who was released by Tampa Bay last month and subsequently signed by the Cincinnati Bengals.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles were bracing for the loss of Allen by agreeing to terms with veteran nose tackle Haloti Ngata on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-3, 333-pound Allen spent his last four seasons with the Eagles, appearing in all but one game during his tenure.

A seventh-round draft pick out of Wisconsin in 2014, Allen had 20 tackles and one sack in 15 games last season in Philadelphia's run to the Super Bowl. The 26-year-old was part of a defense that allowed the fewest rushing yards per game (79.2), the sixth-lowest yards per carry (3.76) and tied for the third-fewest rushing touchdowns (seven).

Allen has 87 tackles, including 10 for losses, two sacks and a fumble recovery during 63 career games.