Texans reportedly sign OL Fulton

The Houston Texans have reached agreement with free-agent offensive lineman Zach Fulton on a contract, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday.

The Houston Chronicle reports that his salary will average $7.5 million per year, although the length of the contract remains unclear.

Fulton started 12 of the 15 games he played for the Kansas City Chiefs last season, and he started 12 of 16 games for the Chiefs in 2016.

He started games at center and guard for the Chiefs but is expected to be a guard for the Texans, whose offensive line allowed 54 sacks last season - the second-most in the league.

Xavier Su'a-Filo, who was the Texans' starting left guard in all 16 games in 2017, is an unrestricted free agent.