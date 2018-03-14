Tennessee Titans expected to sign former Patriots RB Dion Lewis, G Josh Kline

The Tennessee Titans are expected to sign running back Dion Lewis to a four-year contract, multiple outlets reported.

The Titans also addressed the offensive line in front of Lewis by signing right guard Josh Kline, the team announced Wednesday. Terms were not disclosed by the team, but ESPN reported that it is a four-year deal worth $26 million -- with $12 million guaranteed.

Deals cannot be officially signed until Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET.

Lewis and Kline are the latest former New England Patriots to shuffle to Music City, joining cornerback Malcolm Butler. A hero in Super Bowl XLIX, Butler has agreed to a five-year, $61 million deal with the Titans that includes $30 million guaranteed.

The 5-foot-8, 195-pound Lewis rushed 180 times for a team-leading 896 yards with six touchdowns last season with the Patriots while also catching 32 passes for 214 yards.

Lewis, 27, figures to handle change-of-pace duties as the complement to the rugged Derrick Henry, who takes over the primary role after the team released DeMarco Murray.

Kline began his NFL career in 2013 as an undrafted free agent with the Patriots. The 28-year-old spent the last two seasons in Tennessee after being picked up off waivers in 2016.