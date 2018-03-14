Reports: LB Davis agrees to 3-year deal with Saints

Coming off the best season of his career, durable linebacker Demario Davis reportedly signed a three-year contract with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday according to multiple media outlets.

ESPN reported Davis will be paid $24 million, with $18 million of the money guaranteed.

The deal cannot become official until the new league year begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Davis, who has never missed a game in his six-year career, was targeting a deal worth approximately $8 million to 10 million per season, but the New York Jets were not willing to go that high to retain the 29-year-old.

Last season, Davis recorded 135 tackles with five sacks and 13 tackles for loss for the Jets. He also recorded 15 quarterback hits, three passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

Davis was sixth in the league in tackles in 2017 and tied with Seattle's Bobby Wagner for the league lead with 97 solo tackles in his second stint with the Jets.

Davis became a free agent after finishing a two-year contract with the Cleveland Browns, who traded him back to the Jets last June for safety Calvin Pryor.

The Jets selected Davis in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Arkansas State, and in his first six seasons, he has 583 tackles, 13.5 sacks and five fumble recoveries.