Report: Robinson reunited with Saints

Free-agent cornerback Patrick Robinson reportedly is leaving the Super Bowl champions to return to New Orleans.

Robinson agreed to a four-year contract with the Saints, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Wednesday.

Deals cannot be officially signed until the new league year begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Robinson signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles prior to last season and played in all 19 games for the Eagles, including all three playoff games. However, he only started eight of those contests, and none of the postseason games.

He played in seven games, including six starts, for the Indianapolis Colts in 2016, but was limited by injuries and was released by the Colts after that season.

Robinson played the 2015 season for the New York Giants after spending his first five seasons with the Saints. He was a starter in 35 of the 58 games he played for the Saints.