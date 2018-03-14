Report: Raiders to re-sign TE Smith

The Oakland Raiders plan to re-sign tight end Lee Smith, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday.

Smith has agreed to a three-year contract, the Bay Area News Group reported.

Smith had only eight receptions for 76 yards last season, but he was Oakland's best blocking tight end in 2017.

The agreement with Smith was reached one day after the Bay Area News Group reported the Raiders will sign blocking tight end Derek Carrier to a three-year deal as well.

"You need a blocking tight end if you're going to slam the ball with a beast," new Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said at this year's NFL Combine, per the Bay Area News Group.

Jared Cook is Oakland's primary receiving tight end. He caught 54 passes for 688 yards and two touchdowns last season.