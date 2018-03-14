Report: Panthers, Breeland agree to 3-year pact

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland has agreed to sign a three-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, multiple outlets reported.

The contract is for $24 million, with $11 million in guarantees, according to the NFL Network.

The deal cannot become official until the new league year begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Breeland, who played collegiately at Clemson, recorded 50 tackles and one interception in 15 games last season with the Washington Redskins. He has collected 271 tackles and eight career interceptions in 60 career contests since being selected by the Redskins in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

The 26-year-old Breeland is expected to compete with James Bradberry for the starter's role in Carolina that will be vacated by Daryl Worley, who heads to the Philadelphia Eagles in a trade for wide receiver Torrey Smith. That deal will become official on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.