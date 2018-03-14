Redskins officially get Chiefs QB Smith in trade

The Washington Redskins officially acquired quarterback Alex Smith from the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday.

The deal could not be announced until Wednesday, when the new league year began, although reports surfaced that Smith was heading to Washington on Jan. 31.

Smith reportedly is getting a four-year contract according to ESPN, which also reported the extension when the trade was initially reported. He will be introduced at a press conference on Thursday.

The Redskins sent cornerback Kendall Fuller and a third-round pick in the 2018 draft for Smith.

Last season, the 33-year-old Smith set career-highs in passing yards (4,042), touchdowns (26) and passer rating (104.7). He posted a 50-26 record as a starter since arriving in Kansas City in 2013 and has made two straight Pro Bowl appearances.

Smith spent his first eight seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, who drafted him first overall out of Utah in 2005.

Since entering the league, Smith has passed for 31,888 yards and 183 touchdowns while posting a completion percentage of 62.4 in 156 regular-season games. He also has thrown 14 touchdown passes in seven career postseason games for the 49ers and Chiefs.

Fuller was Washington's third-round pick in 2016 and in two seasons, he has 97 tackles and 14 interceptions in 29 games.