Peyton Manning belts out country song with Thomas Rhett

March 14 (UPI) -- Former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning recently showed off his country singing prowess.

Manning -- who has previously sang tunes with Kenny Chesney, Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan, Jake Owen, Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley, Cole Swindell and Lee Brice -- obviously isn't new at this sort of thing.

He had country music star Thomas Rhett as his partner this weekend at the Celebration of Caring Gala at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

The duo sang Rhett's hit That Ain't My Truck. The song was originally released by Rhett's father, Rhett Atkins, in 1995.

Manning and his wife Ashley are co-hosts for the annual fundraiser, which raises money for Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at St. Vincent.

After singing with Rhett, Manning sang Johnny Cash's Folsom Prison Blues in a solo performance, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Manning is currently being courted by several networks to serve as an analyst, including Fox and ESPN. The future Hall of Famer reportedly rejected ESPN's offer to be an analyst on Monday Night Football, but is considering an offer from Fox to work Thursday night games.

Last week, Manning sold his stake in 31 Papa John's locations in the Denver area, but remains a spokesman and brand ambassador for the company.