Patriots re-sign RB Burkhead

After losing three players to free agency in the previous 24 hours, the New England Patriots re-signed running back Rex Burkhead to a multi-year contract on Wednesday, the Boston Globe reported.

Earlier, the Patriots lost running back Dion Lewis and cornerback Malcolm Butler to the Tennessee Titans, and they lostleft tackle Nate Solder to the New York Giants.

The NFL Network reported that Burkhead's deal is for three years and is "heavy" on guarantees.

Burkhead came to the Patriots last season after four years with the Cincinnati Bengals and shared time in the backfield with Lewis, James White and Mike Gillislee.

In 195 snaps, second-fewest among the four backs, Burkhead had a career-high 518 yards from scrimmage (264 as a runner and 254 as a pass receiver) and scored eight touchdowns (five as a runner and three as a receiver).

However, Burkhead missed six regular-season games because of rib and knee injuries.

He played in two postseason games, rushing four times for 23 yards and catching one pass for 46 yards.